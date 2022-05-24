11 Die in Cartel Shooting Attack at Mexican Hotel

Approximately 15 cartel gunmen barged into a hotel and two nearby bars where they shot indiscriminately before setting fire to the buildings, killing 11 in central Mexico.

The brazen attack took place overnight in Celaya, Guanajuato. The gunmen fired into the Hotel Gala and nearby bars in the Lindavista neighborhood. After shooting, the gunmen set fire to the buildings. Conflicting reports suggest Molotov cocktails or gas cans were used.

Federal and state authorities have not released any information on the case, however, local news outlets mention the discovery of a nearby posterboard where the fuel theft organization Cartel Santa Rosa De Lima (CSRDL) takes credit, Proceso reports.

Once peaceful Guanajuato has become one of Mexico’s most violent regions after Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) expanded into the area. Turf battles have raged for several years. Both criminal organizations have carried out gruesome attacks and sometimes plant explosive devices.

The violence in Guanajuato comes as Mexico City is internationally criticized for being soft on cartels.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.