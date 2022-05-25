Border Patrol Agents Ended Mass Shooting at Texas Elementary School

Border Patrol agents placed themselves between the Robb Elementary School shooter and children to save lives, says the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. At least one sustained a gunshot wound during an exchange of gunfire.

As the horrific scene unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, Border Patrol agents moved in and came under immediate gunfire from the 18-year-old shooter, according to a tweet from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

“Risking their own lives, these Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children, to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives,” Chief Ortiz said in a subsequent tweet. “At least one Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire.”

Border Patrol agents, both on and off-duty, many of whom live in Uvalde, came to the scene of the shooting and assisted with moving students safely to their waiting parents. The agents also utilized their training to provide emergency medical support.

One of the Border Patrol agents shot and killed the man who had just killed 18 children and two adults, a Department of Homeland Security senior official told the Austin American-Statesman. The official said the agent sustained a gunshot wound to the foot or lower leg as they engaged the shooter.

The Austin newspaper added:

The 18-year-old gunman shot his grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and, armed with a rifle, overpowered a school officer and entered the school, DPS Sgt. Erick Estrada said. Estrada said the grandmother had been airlifted to a hospital and was in critical condition. Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier Tuesday that the woman had died.

DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez, the on-scene spokesman for the state law enforcement agency, said the gunman wore body armor and fired up to several hundred rounds, the Statesman’s account continued.

Breitbart Texas learned that Border Patrol Chief Ortiz will travel to Uvalde Wednesday to meet with agents and staff.