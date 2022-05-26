Texas Border School District Closes After AK-47, Kill List Found in Suspect’s Home

A school district in South Texas shut down campuses for the remainder of this week after police discovered an AK-47 and an apparent kill list in a suspect’s home.

The Donna Independent School District shut down campuses after receiving what they are calling a “credible threat”:

In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be canceling school district-wide classes and staff will work from home. The safety and security of our students & staff are our first priority. Classes will resume on Tuesday morning.

The Monitor first reported the issue, which quoted an unnamed official stating that authorities had found an AK-47 and a list of students at the home of a “suspect.” The local newspaper claimed there were two or three suspects behind the plot to carry out a shooting at one of the Donna ISD schools. It remains unclear if the suspects are students.

The discovery of the plot comes days after an 18-year-old killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. The shooting has pushed several school districts in Texas to heighten their awareness.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.