EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Mexican Border City Politician Now a Fugitive in U.S.

The daughter of a Mexican border city politician is now listed as a fugitive by the U.S. after she failed to appear in court in a drug trafficking case.

Court docket information from the case against Nallely Villarreal revealed that she failed to appear in Brownsville, Texas, last month after a bond. As a result, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Morgan issued a warrant for her arrest and ordered the $50,000 bond be relinquished. Currently, Villareal is listed as a fugitive on drug trafficking conspiracy charges.

Villarreal is the daughter of Matamoros City Commissioner Rosy Perez, who represents Mexico’s ruling party, Morena. The politician is a close ally of Matamoros Mayor Mario “La Borrega” Lopez and Morena gubernatorial candidate Americo Villarreal.

The case against the politician’s daughter began when a Texas state trooper arrested her on March 12, after finding a brick of cocaine in her vehicle. Villarreal reportedly told authorities she was supposed to drive to a gas station where she would be paid for the delivery.

Initially, the politician posted on social media that her daughter was innocent until proven guilty. She has remained silent about the case since her daughter went on the run in May.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.