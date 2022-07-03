Murdered Mexican Journalist’s Daughter Dies from Injuries from Same Attack

The daughter of a Mexican journalist gunned down this week also died from injuries sustained during the same attack. The double murder comes at a time when Mexico is facing harsh international criticism over the ongoing attacks and murders of media workers.

On Friday afternoon, 23-year-old Cinthya de La Cruz Martinez died from gunshot injuries sustained earlier in the week, when a group of gunmen shot and killed her father Antonio Del La Cruz, a respected journalist in Tamaulipas.

As Breitbart Texas reported, on Wednesday morning, unknown gunmen shot and killed De La Cuz outside of his home. He was a long-time journalist who worked at El Epxreso in Ciudad Victoria. The journalist left his home to take his daughter to her office where she worked as an accountant. Family friends revealed to Breitbart Texas that Cinthya was the youngest of Antonio’s three daughters.

According to information provided by Tamaulipas law enforcement, Antonio and Cinthya were struck several times with .40 caliber bullets. While Antonio died at the scene of the attack, Cinthya survived for 48 hours in an emergency room in Ciudad Victoria. She sustained serious damage when one of the bullets pierced her skull.

While Tamaulipas state authorities initially investigated the murder, a special wing of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office that handles crimes against journalists took the lead role in the investigation.

While a motive for the murder has not been revealed by authorities. The director of El Expreso Miguel Dominguez does not rule out that De La Cruz’s work as a journalist could be the motive. While the late journalist would write about agricultural issues and other topics, De La Cruz would publish information about public corruption on social media outlets.

El Alcalde prófugo de la justicia @carlospenaortiz gobierna #Reynosa desde su casa en Mission, Texas. https://t.co/hbqqVrvoIS — Antonio De La Cruz (@tonypresss) June 29, 2022

De La Cruz is the 13th murdered journalist in Mexico this year. Various press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for news workers in the world, however, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shrugs off any criticism by claiming to have ended impunity during his administration.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.