WATCH: Mexican Army Sends Sinaloa Cartel Gunmen into Retreat

Mexico’s military clashed with gunmen from the Sinaloa Cartel in a fierce battle over the weekend. They terrorized a town in an attempt to rescue a detained cell leader.

The incident took place Saturday in Altar, Sonora, where military arrested Francisco “El Duranguillo” Torres Carranza, the leader of the Delta Group of the Gente Nueva faction within the Sinaloa Cartel. Gente Nueva is controlled by the “Chapitos” — sons of jailed Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

#OJO #Altar #Sonora Otro angulo de como se resistia a ser detenido Francisco Torres Carranza Alias ” Duranguillo y/o Delta 6 ” líder de Gente Nueva de los chapitos faccion del Cártel De Sinaloa.#AbrazosNoBalazos pic.twitter.com/PY8kCAx93t — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) July 4, 2022

After the arrest, a large number of gunmen from the Sinaloa Cartel set up blockades around the town and tried to pressure the military into a release.

#OJO #Altar #Sonora 02| Ayer los sicarios de “Gente Nueva ” Los Salazar / Chapitos faccion del Cártel De Sinaloa intentaron aplicar el #Culiacánazo para rescatar a “El Duranguillo” que había sido detenido por el ejército mexicano @SEDENAmx.#AbrazosNoBalazos pic.twitter.com/b3A4BM7HsN — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) July 3, 2022

Surveillance video captured the moment when soldiers successfully fought back against cartel gunmen.

#OJO #Altar #Sonora |Momento en que el poderosisimo ejército mexicano @SEDENAmx reparte abrazos a los sicarios de la “Gente Nueva ” Los Salazar/Chapitos faccion del Cártel De Sinaloa cuando se encontraban realizando bloqueos en las principales avenidas.#AbrazosNoBalazos 9 pic.twitter.com/v6akCP6EUR — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) July 3, 2022

Initially, Mexican officials were silent about the case. On Sunday evening, Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo confirmed the arrest of El Duranguillo as a bid to show improving security conditions in his state.

Uno de ellos fue identificado como Francisco “T”, alias el “Duranguillo”. Con estas detenciones se da un duro golpe a los principales generadores de violencia en la región. Mi reconocimiento al Ejército, por su oportuna intervención, aunado a la participación de los… 2/3 — Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) July 3, 2022

The video showing gunmen running for cover was widely cheered on social media since it depicted a contrast to the words often spoken by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about using hugs instead of bullets “abrazos no balazos” with cartels.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.