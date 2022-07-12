Deported Child Sex Offenders Busted After Crossing Mexican Border to U.S.

Border Patrol agents arrested multiple child sex offenders, gang members, and other criminal aliens after they illegally crossed from Mexico into the U.S. Many now face felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested five criminal aliens and four gang members over a five-day period ending on July 11, according to Border Patrol officials. Brownsville Station agents arrested Jorge Adolfo Diaz-Perez, a Mexican national, on July 6 after he crossed the border near Brownsville, Texas.

Agents conducted a background investigation and found a criminal history that includes a 2012 conviction in Cameron County, Texas, for indecency with a child with a six-year-old by contact. The court, in the same county where agents arrested Diaz-Perez, gave the Mexican national a 10-year probation sentence.

The following day, Brownsville Station agents arrested another Mexican national and discovered a 2005 conviction from another Texas court for sexual assault with a child. He received a 13-year prison sentence.

Later that day, Kingsville Station agents arrested a Honduran national and discovered a 2013 conviction from a Maryland court for child abuse. The man received a 15-year prison sentence.

McAllen Station agents arrested another Honduran national on July 8. A records check revealed a conviction from a Georgia court for statutory rape. The Honduran migrant received a one-year prison term and was deported from the U.S.

Fort Brown agents arrested a Mexican migrant with a 2015 criminal conviction for alien smuggling resulting in death. The court sentenced the human smuggler to six years and eight years in prison.

RGV agents also arrested three members of the hyperviolent MS-13 gang and a Tango Blast gang member along with one other convicted sex offender.

In the Tucson Sector, Douglas Station agents arrested Vicente Tapia-Solano, a Mexican national, according to a tweet by Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem reported the arrest of Miguel Garcia Lopez, a 45-year-old Mexican national, after he illegally re-entered the U.S. from Mexico on July 11. A records check uncovered a 1998 conviction in Florida for Manslaughter/DUI. He served nearly 12 years in prison before being deported.