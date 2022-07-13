Border Sector Chief Warns Migrants of Dangers from Heat as Rescues Rise

The Del Rio Sector chief patrol agent warned migrants of the heat-related dangers related to crossing the border from Mexico. Border Patrol agents are making record numbers of rescues — already exceeding the total for the last fiscal year.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a warning to migrants considering the dangerous and often deadly trek to the U.S. southern border and beyond. “As we hit the midway mark to this very hot summer, high temperatures have taken their toll,” Owens tweeted. “Many suffer heat related illness, and unfortunately some perish.”

With all signs pointing to a continued influx. Do not make this journey, do not cross illegally, & do not trust a smuggler.

The message comes as the Del Rio Sector jumped to the position of busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors. During a six-day period last week, agents in this sector apprehended nearly 10,000 migrants — just in the small border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

“With all signs pointing to a continued influx,” Owens added. “Do not make this journey, do not cross illegally, & do not trust a smuggler.”

Del Rio Sector agents saved the live of a migrant suffering heat distress on a ranch near Brackettville, Texas. The migrant, while attempting to circumvent an interior Border Patrol immigration checkpoint by marching through a ranch near Brackettville fell victim to the intense heat. Agents found the man nearly unconscious from heat exhaustion.

Over the Independence Day weekend, Del Rio Sector agents also rescued 38 more migrants from life-threatening conditions, Chief Owens stated.

A report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals Border Patrol agents rescued a record-setting 14,278 migrants from October 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022. The number of rescues greatly exceeds the total of 12,833 migrant rescues in FY21. Four months remain in the current fiscal year.