Migrant’s Life Saved by Border Patrol Agents on West Texas Ranch

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents saved the life of a migrant suffering heat distress on a ranch in West Texas. EMT-trained agents provided life-saving assistance and revived the nearly unconscious man.

A migrant attempting to circumvent an interior Border Patrol immigration checkpoint by marching through a ranch near Bracketteville, Texas, fell victim to the intense heat. Agents found the man nearly unconscious from heat exhaustion, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted.

A male subject was encountered barely responsive & appeared to be suffering from heat distress.

Brackettville station EMT agents responded, providing emergency cooling measures & IV therapy until EMS arrived.

Another person alive today, thanks to the men & women in green! pic.twitter.com/SQ0Ehwe44H — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) July 8, 2022

The agents began providing emergency cooling measures and provided IV fluids to rehydrate the migrant. Chief Owens did not indicate the nationality of the migrant.

An EMS crew arrived and transported the migrant to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Earlier this week, Chief Owens reported that two migrants fell victim to the intense heat in the West Texas sector. Agents found the bodies or remains of two migrants who died from exposure to the elements, Breitbart Texas reported.

Over the Independence Day weekend, Del Rio Sector agents also rescued 38 more migrants from life-threatening conditions, the chief stated.

A report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals Border Patrol agents rescued a record-setting 14,278 migrants from October 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022. The number of rescues greatly exceeds the total of 12,833 migrant rescues in FY21. Four months remain in the current fiscal year.