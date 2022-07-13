Three Migrants Rescued from Drowning in South Texas Border River

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrants from drowning in the border river that separates Texas and Mexico. Agents in this sector rescued more than 1,000 migrants so far this fiscal year, officials report.

A McAllen Station surveillance camera operator observed a group of migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande near La Loya, Texas, in the early morning hours of July 12, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The camera operator relayed the information to Border Patrol agents working in the area.

As agents approached the area, several migrants jumped back into the raft that carried them from Mexico to Texas and attempted to flee to Mexico, officials stated. Three others decided to jump into the Rio Grande and swim back across the river. Agents observed the three struggling to stay afloat in the swiftly moving currents of the border river.

McAllen Border Patrol Riverine agents act swiftly to rescue three migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande early yesterday morning. RGV agents have made more than a thousand rescues this fiscal year. https://t.co/ISrBhcFDPS pic.twitter.com/tfSRx6GGGi — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez (@USBPChiefRGV) July 13, 2022

Rio Grande Valley Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez reported that riverine agents quickly moved in with their boat and loaded the struggling migrants onboard.

The riverine agents returned the migrants to the riverbank where an emergency medical technician agent evaluated their condition and determined additional medical treatment was needed for at least one of the migrants.

“I am very proud of the agents out there this morning and throughout the Rio Grande Valley who are working diligently to assure our borders are secure,” Chief Martinez stated. “This is just one example of the dangers migrants face while entering the U.S. RGV agents have made more than a thousand rescues this fiscal year. I am sure, without a doubt, without these agents’ proper training and response, this incident would have resulted in a different outcome.”