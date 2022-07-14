Deported Sex Offender Wanted for Child Fondling Arrested in AZ near Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant who had previously been deported as a convicted sex offender. Agents found the man has a warrant issued by an Indiana court where he is wanted for fondling a child.

Yuma Station agents arrested a migrant who illegally entered the U.S. During a records check, agents discovered the man, identified as Eloy Tecuanhuehue Hueyopa, had been removed from the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers following a conviction for a sexual offense, according to Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.

The latest arrest by #USBP agents assigned to the Yuma Station is a double whammy – Eloy Tecuanhuehue Hueyopa was a convicted sex offender previously removed from the U.S. and also had an extraditable warrant out of Indiana for fondling a child. He was turned over to #YCSO. pic.twitter.com/QG2rRseC1R — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) July 13, 2022

Further investigation revealed an extraditable warrant issued by a court in Indiana. The man is wanted in Indiana for a charge of fondling a charge, the chief reported. The chief did not disclose the convicted sex offender’s nationality.

Agents turned the man over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for legal proceedings related to the extraditable warrant.

Earlier this week, Chief Clem tweeted a photo showing the arrest of 45-year-old Miguel Garcia Lopez. During a records check, agents discovered the Mexican national received a conviction by a Florida court in 1998.

#BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity! #USBP agents from the Yuma Station arrested a migrant convicted of manslaughter/DUI in Florida in 1998. Miguel Garcia Lopez, 45, of Mexico, served nearly 12 years in prison and was removed from the U.S. He will be prosecuted for re-entry. pic.twitter.com/25qwTMCAsR — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) July 11, 2022

The court sentenced the Mexican migrant to 12 years in prison for the charge of Manslaughter/DUI.