Deported Sex Offender Wanted for Child Fondling Arrested in AZ near Border

Border Patrol agents arrest migrants in Arizona after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico.
File Photo: John Moore/Getty
Bob Price

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant who had previously been deported as a convicted sex offender. Agents found the man has a warrant issued by an Indiana court where he is wanted for fondling a child.

Yuma Station agents arrested a migrant who illegally entered the U.S. During a records check, agents discovered the man, identified as Eloy Tecuanhuehue Hueyopa, had been removed from the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers following a conviction for a sexual offense, according to Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.

Further investigation revealed an extraditable warrant issued by a court in Indiana. The man is wanted in Indiana for a charge of fondling a charge, the chief reported. The chief did not disclose the convicted sex offender’s nationality.

Agents turned the man over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for legal proceedings related to the extraditable warrant.

Earlier this week, Chief Clem tweeted a photo showing the arrest of 45-year-old Miguel Garcia Lopez. During a records check, agents discovered the Mexican national received a conviction by a Florida court in 1998.

The court sentenced the Mexican migrant to 12 years in prison for the charge of Manslaughter/DUI.

