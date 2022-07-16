Biden Admin Announces 192K Migrant Apprehensions in Late Friday Night Report

The Biden administration reported that Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 192,000 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry. Officials sneaked out the report late Friday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released the July Southwest Land Border Encounters Report indicating the apprehension of 191,898 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This brought the total for the current fiscal year, which began October 1, 2021, to more than 1.6 million migrant apprehensions — more than 830,000 during the past four months. With only three months to go in the current fiscal year, apprehensions are only about 25,000 shy of last year’s record-shattering 1,659,206 apprehensions.

The Friday night released report actually shows a slight decline in apprehensions between May and June. While the June report represents an increase of only 7.4 percent over the previous year’s report, it is the largest number of June apprehensions in Border Patrol reports dating back to the Clinton administration.

Of the 1.6 million migrants apprehended so far this fiscal year, single adults accounted for more than 70 percent of the total. Officials reported 23 percent as family units and nearly seven percent as unaccompanied minors.

The Friday-night report did not include an update of the report breaking down apprehensions by Border Patrol sectors. However, Border Patrol reports reviewed earlier this month by Breitbart Texas indicate the Del Rio Sector took over the number 1 position with the apprehension of more than 45,000 migrants.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector barely fell to second place as agents apprehended just under 45,000 migrants. The El Paso, Tucson, and Yuma Sectors each accounted for more than 20,000 apprehensions.

In addition, approximately 400,000 more migrants successfully sneaked into the U.S. interior without being apprehended. This brings the total known migrant crossings to more than 2 million with three months remaining in FY22.