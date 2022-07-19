128K Migrants Apprehended in Texas-Based Border Sectors in June

Two-thirds of migrants apprehended along the southwest border with Mexico in June crossed the border into the five Texas-based sectors. Agents in these sectors apprehended more than 128,000 migrants.

Agents assigned to the El Paso, Big Bend, Del Rio, Laredo, and Rio Grande Valley Sectors in June apprehended 128,040 migrants according to the Southwest Land Border Encounters Report released late Friday night by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This represents more than two-thirds of the nearly 192,000 migrants apprehended in all nine Border Patrol sectors that month.

Single adult migrants accounted for 85,287 of the migrants apprehended in Texas-based border sectors in June, the report indicates. This represents a 13 percent increase over June 2021 apprehensions.

Family units actually decreased by approximately 22 percent in a year-to-year comparison. Agents apprehended 30,696 migrant families in June.

The apprehension of unaccompanied alien children increased by one percent over the previous June as agents took 12,057 into custody.

The historically quiet Del Rio Sector jumped into first place as the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors in June, the report indicates. Del Rio agents 45,225 migrants in June — an increase of more than 47 percent over one year ago. More than three-quarters of those apprehended in June were single adults — up nearly 68 percent over last year.

While the numbers are relatively low, agents reported an increase of nearly 53 percent in the number of unaccompanied minors arrested in the West Texas summer heat. Agents took 1,187 minors into custody in June with no parent or legal guardian — many were small children.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector fell to second place as agents report the apprehension of 44,667 migrants. This represents a decrease of June 2021 when agents apprehended nearly 60,000 migrants.

The numbers fell in all three categories as agents apprehended 20,868 single adults, 27,854 family units, and 7,906 unaccompanied minors.