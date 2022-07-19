Texas Dem Congressman Paid Blogger Behind Racial Posts Calling Latina Rival ‘Miss Frijoles’

A Democrat congressman from Texas is linked to a local blogger who published racially charged content calling the opposing Republican Latina Congresswoman “Miss Frijoles.”

The campaign of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D) paid $1,200 to Brownsville blogger Jerry McHale for advertising, NBC noted after reviewing recent Federal Election Commission finance reports. The national outlet claimed the McHale Report has not run any ads for Gonzalez, who is facing off in November against Congresswoman Mayra Flores in a newly drawn district.

In multiple posts, McHale referred to Flores as “Miss Frijoles” and “Miss Menudo.” Frijoles is Spanish for beans but can also carry a derogatory term for Hispanics by calling them “frijoleros” (beaners or bean-eaters). McHale is known in Brownsville for his blog and previously a pamphlet known as El Rocinante, where he mocks politicians with vulgar and sexual nicknames.

Flores highlighted the posts on social media.

My far left opponent, Vincent Gonzalez, hired a local blogger to run hateful & racist ads against me! But, I love frijoles & I grew up eating frijoles. I am not embarrassed of my upbringings & frijoles w/tortillas de harina is simply the best. Here’s to Miss Frijoles 2022 #TX34 pic.twitter.com/7z5SRGCfUv — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 18, 2022

Flores made national headlines this summer when she became the first Mexican-born Latina to win a congressional seat, flipping a traditional Democrat stronghold. Flores ran for Filemon Vela’s unfinished term.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Flores spoke about the pride she takes in her roots and the xenophobic attacks Democrats have launched against her. Some even call for her to be deported.

