Gulf Cartel Cell Threatened Voters to Support Mexican Border State Governor-Elect

A fearsome narco-terrorist with a history of using car bombs has been outed along with his criminal organization for playing a key role in electioneering for an incoming Mexican border state governor. The Gulf Cartel cell tried to disguise itself in the past by claiming to be a self-defense group.

This week, the head of Mexico’s Army, General Luis Crescencio Sandoval, made a presentation about recently arrested domestic drug lords and mentioned Octavio “El Profe or Tarzan” Leal Moncada, the leader of the Armed Column Pedro J. Mendez. The commander added that the group led by Moncada was tied to the Gulf Cartel in Tamaulipas.

Aliado de Morena y Américo Villarral en elección de Tamaulipas está vinculado al Cártel del Golfo. El Secretario de la Defensa Luis Cresencio Sandoval dijo en la conferencia mañanera que Octavio Leal Moncada, líder de la Columna Armada, “Pedro J. Méndez”, está vinculado al CDG. pic.twitter.com/m7TFuu3Wai — Nación 14 (@Nacion_14) July 20, 2022

State authorities arrested Moncada in Monterrey on warrants out of Tamaulipas, accusing him of a double murder in his hometown of Hidalgo — the base of operations of the Pedro J. Mendez Armed Column. Moncada remains in a state jail without bond. The crime lord has a history of using car bombs.

The outing caused added political controversy since the country’s ruling party, Morena, held meetings with the Column as it became a vocal supporter of its candidates. During the recent Tamaulipas gubernatorial election, Moncada and his group took a prominent role in publicly supporting Governor-Elect Americo Villarreal of Morena.

In videos shared on social media, Moncada can be seen ordering locals to vote for Morena or otherwise threatened violent repercussions.

Líder de la Columna Armada Pedro J Méndez del Cártel del Golfo de la región de Hidalgo, Tamaulipas así amenazaba a los pobladores de la región. pic.twitter.com/abXLgeDsbF — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra77) July 20, 2022

In a similar fashion, another leading member of the Column was seen praising the Morena Party on a shared stage with Villarreal.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.