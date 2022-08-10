Group of 71 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Apprehended in AZ near Border

Border Patrol agents in Arizona continue to find large groups of unaccompanied minors with few adult migrants. Most recently, Tucson Sector agents found a group with 71 unaccompanied alien children. Another 10 children were in the company of seven adults.

Tucson Station Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 88 migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican border into Arizona near Sasabe earlier this week, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

#Tucson Station agents encountered another large group near Sasabe, AZ. A total of 88 migrants were taken into custody, primarily from Guatemala. Of the 81 children, 71 were unaccompanied. Smugglers continue to cross large groups of children along the #SouthwestBorder. pic.twitter.com/UZAVgaPDm1 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 10, 2022

Once in custody, the agents identified 71 of the migrants as unaccompanied alien children. Ten additional migrant children were reported to be with seven migrant adults.

Smugglers continue to cross large groups of children along the #SouthwestBorder, the Arizona sector chief stated in the tweet.

Over the weekend, Modlin tweeted about another group apprehension that included one adult and 51 migrant children. The agents said the youngest child was 11 months old, Breitbart Texas reported.

A group of 51 migrants, mostly Guatemalan citizens, were taken into custody by Tucson Station agents near Sasabe, AZ. There was only one adult in the group, and the youngest child was just 11-months-old. Several agents responded to assist with transport and processing. pic.twitter.com/WnrBAClaUc — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 7, 2022

These human smuggling incidents tie up multiple agents who must take care of processing, feeding, providing medical screening, and transportation for the unaccompanied minors and family units.