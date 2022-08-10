Group of 71 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Apprehended in AZ near Border

Tucson Station agents apprehended a group of 71 unaccompanied alien children and ten other children with seven adults. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents in Arizona continue to find large groups of unaccompanied minors with few adult migrants. Most recently, Tucson Sector agents found a group with 71 unaccompanied alien children. Another 10 children were in the company of seven adults.

Tucson Station Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 88 migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican border into Arizona near Sasabe earlier this week, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

Once in custody, the agents identified 71 of the migrants as unaccompanied alien children. Ten additional migrant children were reported to be with seven migrant adults.

Smugglers continue to cross large groups of children along the #SouthwestBorder, the Arizona sector chief stated in the tweet.

Over the weekend, Modlin tweeted about another group apprehension that included one adult and 51 migrant children. The agents said the youngest child was 11 months old, Breitbart Texas reported.

These human smuggling incidents tie up multiple agents who must take care of processing, feeding, providing medical screening, and transportation for the unaccompanied minors and family units.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

