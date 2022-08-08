Group of 50 Child Migrants Apprehended at Border in Arizona Desert

Tucson Station Border Patrol agents found a group of 50 migrant children and one adult. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 51 migrants after they illegally crossed from Mexico into Arizona. The group included an 11-month-old child and 49 other minors.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo showing a group of 51 migrants apprehended by Tucson Station Border Patrol agents. The agents reported the group consisted mostly of Guatemalan migrants.

Modlin stated that of the 51 migrants, only one was an adult. The 50 minors also included an 11-month-old infant.

The human smuggling incident tied up multiple agents who had to take care of processing, feeding, providing medical screening, and transportation for the unaccompanied minors.

Elsewhere in the sector, Nogales Station agents received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a possible human smuggling incident, Modlin tweeted.

Agents from the Nogales Station made contact with the vehicle near Green Valley, Arizona, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and led agents on a pursuit.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed into the brush.

Agents found six adults and three juvenile migrants inside the smuggler’s SUV.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.