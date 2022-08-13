Imprisoned Fort Bliss Soldier Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Sexual Abuse Charge

A former U.S. Army soldier recently pleaded guilty to federal charges concerning the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child. He has a history of other sexual assaults against children and is facing multiple state charges for those cases. At the time of the abuses, the soldier was on active duty and stationed in Fort Bliss near the Texas-Mexico border.

This week, 28-year-old Trevor Dylan Lehew went before U.S. District Judge Leon Schydlower at a federal court in El Paso and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The please comes as part of a deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. Judge Schydlower is expected to sentence Lehew later this year. He faces a minimum term of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Court documents revealed that a Grand Jury handed down a two-count indictment against Lehew in December 2021. While details of the charge are not available, the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that between 2014 and 2015, Lehew repeatedly abused a six-year-old child at a home in Fort Bliss. Federal authorities arrested Lehew in January 2022 at a Texas State Prison in Fort Stockton. At the time of Lehew’s federal arrest, he was serving a 20-year prison sentence for charges filed against him for indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault involving two other minors in Dallas County, Texas. It is unknown if any of the children are related to Lehew.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.