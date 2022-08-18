EXCLUSIVE LEAKED IMAGE: Overcrowding, Unsanitary Conditions in Mexican Migrant Center

Despite claims by Mexican officials about modern and humane migrant detention centers, Breitbart Texas is able to confirm via leaked images that a new station in Zacatecas is dangerously overcrowded with poor sanitary conditions.

The station was unveiled in 2020 with extensive praise from officials at the time. According to information released by Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM), it was designed to be secure, safe, and humane, INM Commissioner Francisco Garduno Yanez said.

The station is not meant to be a prison, but a place outfitted by Mexico’s Secretariat of the Interior for the temporary housing of migrants awaiting deportation or release, said a top INM source.

The official expressed deep concerns over widespread corruption within the agency and revealed that at the center in Zacatecas, individuals are being held much longer than intended. While the center is meant to hold approximately 300, a leaked photograph revealed there were more than 50 migrants cramped into a single holding cell. The INM official also revealed unsanitary conditions due to the overcrowding.

The conditions in the Zacatecas center come soon after Breitbart Texas exposed abuses by INM agents toward migrants housed at the Siglo XXI center in Chiapas. Breitbart Texas documented beatings and the unjust use of solitary confinement toward migrants.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.