More Migrants Arrested in Texas After Assaulting Mexican Immigration Officers

As Mexican officials attempt to curtail illegal border crossings into the U.S., they appear to be coming under attack from migrants. Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 12 migrants in two incidents where migrants attacked Mexican officials before fleeing to Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report on Tuesday showing agents arresting three migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas after allegedly assaulting Mexican officials on the southern side of the river. Two days earlier, Owens tweeted a similar report regarding a group of nine migrants.

Government of Mexico officials were assaulted once again.

3 subjects assaulted them & then attempted illegally cross the border in attempts to flee.

Eagle Pass Station agents apprehended these individuals & promptly returned them to Mexican Officials where they’ll face charges. pic.twitter.com/XJmFrQELh2 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 23, 2022

Owens said the three migrants assaulted Government of Mexico officials and then crossed the border into Texas. Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents promptly placed them under arrest and returned them to Mexican officials.

The three migrants are expected to face charges in Mexico in connection to the assaults.

9 subjects escaped after assaulting a Mexican Immigration Official in Mexico & attempted to illegally enter the U.S.

Eagle Pass agents apprehended these subjects who now face assault charges in Mexico.

Working w/ our southern counterparts in attempts to safely control the border. pic.twitter.com/fkSKuLuRMP — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 20, 2022

These arrests follow the recent arrests of nine other migrants under similar circumstances. Chief Owens tweeted on August 20 that Eagle Pass agents arrested the nine migrants in Texas after they allegedly assaulted a Mexican immigration official in Mexico. The agents also turned these migrants over to Mexican officials following the arrests in Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

Mexican officials are not alone in being assaulted while attempting to secure the border. U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) tweeted a video on Monday showing a migrant fighting with San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border from Mexico, Breitbart reported.

Border Patrol Agents assigned to San Diego Sector tackle and arrest suspected smugglers at the border.#HonorFirst #MeanGreen pic.twitter.com/UqVYBDIBB3 — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) August 22, 2022

Three agents then work together to bring the man safely into custody.