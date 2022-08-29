Camo-Clad Migrants Found Hiding in Arizona Desert near Border

Border Patrol agents apprehend 13 migrants wearing camo to avoid detection. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two separate groups of migrants from the desert. Both groups wore camouflage in an attempt to avoid detection.

A helicopter aircrew located two camo-wearing migrants near Sells, Arizona, last week after they called 911 for assistance, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. The aircrew guided Tucson Sector Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to the location.

The agents identified the distressed agents as adult males but did not report their nationalities. The agents took the migrants into custody and provided medical assistance as required.

<~bq1~>

Chief Modlin also tweeted a photo of a group of camo-wearing migrants found by Nogales Station agents, a helicopter aircrew, and a K-9 team. The chief reported that the agents found the migrants deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Arizona.

The agents identified the 13 migrants as citizens of Guatemala and Mexico. Modlin stated the croup wore camouflage to avoid detection.

Douglas Station agents also arrested a dangerous criminal alien after he illegally re-entered the U.S. as a previously deported felon.

Agents arrested Cesar Tlasmanteco-Vasquez near Douglas, Arizona, last week, the chief stated. A court in Washington County, Utah, convicted the man on a charge of “patronizing a prostitute-involving a child.”

Tlasmanteco-Vasquez now faces a federal felony charge of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.