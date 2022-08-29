Camo-Clad Migrants Found Hiding in Arizona Desert near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two separate groups of migrants from the desert. Both groups wore camouflage in an attempt to avoid detection.

A helicopter aircrew located two camo-wearing migrants near Sells, Arizona, last week after they called 911 for assistance, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. The aircrew guided Tucson Sector Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to the location.

Migrants #rescued following another #FlashFlood. Last week, an air asset located two adult male migrants in distress near Sells, AZ, after they called 911. The helicopter directed them to solid ground, where Tucson Sector BORSTAR agents safety took them into custody. pic.twitter.com/3Z1Lc4DdIw — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 28, 2022

The agents identified the distressed agents as adult males but did not report their nationalities. The agents took the migrants into custody and provided medical assistance as required.

Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, AZ, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Thirteen adult men from Guatemala and Mexico attempting to avoid detection were apprehended. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/2oxTl78l0b — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 28, 2022

Chief Modlin also tweeted a photo of a group of camo-wearing migrants found by Nogales Station agents, a helicopter aircrew, and a K-9 team. The chief reported that the agents found the migrants deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Arizona.

The agents identified the 13 migrants as citizens of Guatemala and Mexico. Modlin stated the croup wore camouflage to avoid detection.

Douglas Station agents also arrested a dangerous criminal alien after he illegally re-entered the U.S. as a previously deported felon.

Agents arrested Cesar Tlasmanteco-Vasquez near Douglas, Arizona, last week, the chief stated. A court in Washington County, Utah, convicted the man on a charge of “patronizing a prostitute-involving a child.”

Tucson Sector agents arrested Cesar Tlasmanteco-Vasquez near Douglas, AZ, on Monday night. The Mexican citizen is a convicted felon. In August 2021, he was convicted of patronizing a prostitute-involving a child in #WashingtonCounty, UT. He faces criminal charges. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/FkbiciBfxf — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 28, 2022

Tlasmanteco-Vasquez now faces a federal felony charge of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.