EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Mexican Immigration Agents Leave Posts, Migrants Exit Detention Center

Mexican immigration agents left their posts at an occupied migrant detention station, eventually allowing individuals to exit the grounds. A private security guard still on the scene did not prevent the walkouts, Breitbart Texas has learned.

The recent case took place at the INM station in Zacatecas.

Breitbart Texas exclusively obtained photographs showing that no agents of INM were present for almost all of one day, even though the agency’s regulations state that the processing of migrants and their care must be carried out by federal agents.

A high-ranking INM official who asked to not be identified provided Breitbart Texas with the institution’s regulations which state that “It is the responsibility of the public servants assigned to the migratory station, the custody, security, and vigilance of the foreigners staying at the migratory stations and provisional areas as well as preserving the order, discipline, and harmonious coexistence.”

The INM official revealed that agents should have been at the station at all times and that private security guards could only be used to augment federal personnel on site.

It remains unclear where the agents went, however, the photographs show that they were not in offices or store rooms.

The photographs revealed that the processing of migrants and their care at the station had been left to private security employees. A lone guard can be seen filing paperwork for migrants.

After midnight, the security guard can be seen taking the migrants from a holding area to a back door that is not intended to be used for releases. The migrants walked out of the station and no official records of their statuses were kept.

The INM official revealed that despite evidence of multiple irregularities at the Zacatecas station, no INM agents have faced sanctions or disciplinary measures.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California