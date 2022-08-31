30 Migrants Arrested, 4 Vehicles Seized in New Mexico Smuggling Convoy

Illegal aliens being smuggled in trunk of car.
File Photo: U.S. Border Patrol
Bob Price

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents working the highways in New Mexico interdicted a human smuggling convoy of four vehicles transporting migrants into the U.S. interior. After stopping the vehicles, agents arrested 30 migrants and three human smugglers.

Agents assigned to the Las Cruces Station in New Mexico carried out an immigration traffic stop on a convoy of four vehicles on Highway 187. As the four vehicles came to a stop, a group of people bailed out and fled on foot, according to a tweet from El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

By the time the incident was over, agents took three human smugglers and 30 smuggled migrants into custody. The agents also seized the four vehicles utilized in the smuggling convoy.

Elsewhere in the region, Chief Chavez reported the arrest by Las Cruces Station agents of two dangerous migrants. The agents interdicted two migrants with active warrants for their arrest out of Florida and Kentucky.

First, a migrant from Cuba is wanted for weapons charges. The second, a Mexican national, is wanted for possession of controlled substances.

New Mexico State Police troopers took custody of the two fugitives and are holding them pending extradition to Florida and Kentucky.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.