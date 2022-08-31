30 Migrants Arrested, 4 Vehicles Seized in New Mexico Smuggling Convoy

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents working the highways in New Mexico interdicted a human smuggling convoy of four vehicles transporting migrants into the U.S. interior. After stopping the vehicles, agents arrested 30 migrants and three human smugglers.

Agents assigned to the Las Cruces Station in New Mexico carried out an immigration traffic stop on a convoy of four vehicles on Highway 187. As the four vehicles came to a stop, a group of people bailed out and fled on foot, according to a tweet from El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

MULTI-VEHICLE SMUGGLING LOAD! Kudos to our #LasCruces #USBP agents who performed an immigration stop on 4 vehicles on HWY. 185 in #NewMexico. Vehicles stopped & people bailed out running; agents arrested 30 smuggled migrants & 3 smugglers. pic.twitter.com/MPAkpbnOkb — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) August 31, 2022

By the time the incident was over, agents took three human smugglers and 30 smuggled migrants into custody. The agents also seized the four vehicles utilized in the smuggling convoy.

Elsewhere in the region, Chief Chavez reported the arrest by Las Cruces Station agents of two dangerous migrants. The agents interdicted two migrants with active warrants for their arrest out of Florida and Kentucky.

WANTED! Kudos #LasCruces agents for interdicting 2 migrants w/ active warrants from #Florida & #Kentucky. Migrant from Cuba is wanted for weapon offenses & the other from Mexico for poss. of controlled substances. Thank you @NMStatePolice for taking custody pending extradition. pic.twitter.com/AvQfvp2JCr — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) August 29, 2022

First, a migrant from Cuba is wanted for weapons charges. The second, a Mexican national, is wanted for possession of controlled substances.

New Mexico State Police troopers took custody of the two fugitives and are holding them pending extradition to Florida and Kentucky.