GRAPHIC: Body of African Migrant Found in Mexico near Texas Border

Mexican authorities found the body of an African migrant who died shortly before reaching the border with Texas this week in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

Authorities found the body of 39-year-old Eric Ofosu-Mensah on a dirt road near the Periodistas neighborhood, said Santiago de Jesús Espinoza Eguía, coordinator for public ministries at the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office. The body was a few yards away from the river, leading authorities to believe that he was trying to cross into Texas before he collapsed and died.

Espinoza also revealed that the body did not show signs of foul play, instead suggesting severe dehydration, heart attack, or some other medical cause.

Authorities were able to identify Ofosu-Mensah through a set of identification documents on the body. Investigators will work through consular officials to contact relatives for repatriation of the remains. If the body is not claimed, it will be sent to a pauper’s grave, officials revealed.

In 2022, 212 migrants have died on both sides of the border in the Coahuila-Texas region, according to official tallies.

