WATCH: Explosion Kills, Injures Mexican Border State Attorney General’s Security Detail

A mysterious explosion at a house killed at least three and injured three more top law enforcement personnel in the Mexican border state of Coahuila.

The blast occurred early Wednesday in Saltillo. Law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas revealed that six agents who made up the security detail of the Coahuila Attorney General were at the house in the Santa Fe Cactus neighborhood at the time.

Preliminary information indicates three agents died from the blast with the third dying at a hospital. Three officers sustained serious injuries. One of the injured is identified as Adrian Favela, chief of security for AG Gerardo Marquez Guevara.

Officials claim the blast was caused by a gas leak. However, neighbors consulted by Breitbart Texas say they did not smell gas before or after the explosion. Law enforcement sources say the blast is linked to a possible scheme to kill top figures in the border state’s security apparatus and potential targets are on high alert as a result. Case facts and motive theories are compartmentalized and confidential, law enforcement sources say.

The explosion comes at a time when Coahuila state police are clashing with cartel forces in the northern part of the region. The Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas has carried out attacks against police using convoys of armored vehicles. It remains unclear if the explosion is linked to a criminal organization.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E. Herrera” and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.