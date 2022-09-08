Large Migrant Groups Strain Resources of Nation’s Busiest Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials say the increasing numbers of large migrant groups crossing from Mexico into Texas are straining their resources. On Thursday morning two more large groups with more than 800 migrants crossed the deadly Rio Grande into the United States.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted that the continued crossing of large migrant groups by human smugglers puts a “huge strain not only on our agents & resources but on our communities as well.”

The Del Rio Sector is amidst a record-breaking year for illegal crossings.

This fiscal year, we have encountered 345 large groups & 20 of those have already come this month.

These large groups put a huge strain not only on our agents & resources, but on our communities as well. — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 8, 2022

Del Rio Sector agents encounter more than 60 percent of all large migrant group crossings, Eagle Pass South Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Gerardo Inocencio said in a Labor Day Weekend Recap report published by Breitbart Texas. Ten large groups totaling 2,395 migrants crossed during the holiday weekend.

On Thursday morning, two more large groups — totaling more than 800 migrants — crossed the Rio Grande within three hours of each other near Eagle Pass, Texas, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

One of the groups contained more than 500 migrants. Officials report the group contained migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. The groups contained single adults and family members.

The Del Rio Sector is far and away the busiest of the nine Border Patrol sectors along the Mexico-U.S. border. In August, a report reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that more than 52,000 migrants crossed into the sector, Breitbart reported.

The El Paso Sector jumped to second place with the apprehension of just under 30,000 migrants. The historically busy Rio Grande Valley Sector fell to third place as agents took approximately 25,000 migrants into custody.

The dangers faced by migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande became abundantly clear last week when 13 migrants drowned from a single large-migrant-group crossing.