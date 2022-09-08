800 Migrants Cross into Texas Border Town in 3 Hours

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Border Patrol agents responded to two separate migrant groups totaling more than 800 crossings Thursday. In what has become commonplace, the two large groups of migrants forded the river and quickly surrendered.

Breitbart Texas posted along the border and observed the agents as they sorted the largest group by nationality, sex, and family unit status. Most of the migrants were citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. Citizens from these countries are not amenable to swift return to Mexico under the CDC’s Emergency Title 42 COVID-19 authority. Agents on the scene say most will be released into the United States to pursue asylum claims once processed.

As temperatures reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, agents inventoried personal property and took basic biographical data. Migrants crowded a water trailer hoping to fill bottles and rehydrate. Women and families with small children were escorted to the first transportation buses on scene.

Earlier in the day, less than three hours before the largest group crossed, another large group of nearly 300 waded to authorities. The composition the early group, according to agents, was also a mix of single adult male and female migrants with several family units. That group, according to authorities, was comprised of similar nationalities and most will likely be released into the United States.

The Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector has led the nation in migrant apprehensions and the highest percentage of large migrant group crossings. Routinely, the sector faces overcrowding of official facilities and non-government shelters. The shelters, reimbursed for expenses by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are also struggling to keep up with the pace of crossings.

Some of the migrants crossing in the area will be bused to sanctuary cities under a plan initiated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. In recent months, migrants were voluntarily transported to Washington, New York City, and Chicago. The program has caused significant consternation between mayors and Governor Abbott.

On Tuesday, a contingent of delegates from New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s office visited Eagle Pass and toured local Border Patrol detention and processing facilities. The tour, prompted by the frustration of NYC officials with Abbott’s program, included a trip to the immediate border area. The outcome of the tour and meeting with local authorities has not been made public. More than 900 migrants were sent to New York City under Abbott’s initiative in August. The monthly total pales in comparison to the thousands of migrants crossing into Texas daily.

In Eagle Pass, recent rains have caused the Rio Grande to swell, creating deadly conditions for the migrants who ignore safety warnings. Last week, 13 drowned during a single crossing event.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.