WATCH: Two Migrants Rescued from Currents of Texas Border River

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents happened upon two migrants struggling in the Rio Grande as they attempted to illegally cross beneath the Laredo Port of Entry #1.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted a short video showing the discovery of two illegal border crossers struggling to hang onto the base of the international bridge. The strong currents of the border river are evident in the video.

Do you believe in fate or coincidence? This morning while patrolling the Rio Grande, the Laredo Sector Marine Unit happened to be in the right place at the right time. As the marine unit passed by the Laredo Port of Entry #1, agents noticed 2 undocumented individuals struggling pic.twitter.com/sekeiDuyT4 — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) September 9, 2022

“Do you believe in fate or coincidence?” Chief Landrum asked. “This morning (Friday) while patrolling the Rio Grande, the Laredo Sector Marine Unit happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

The Laredo Marine Unit agents saw the two migrants struggling to hang on to the base of the bridge and quickly moved their boat into position to rescue the migrants.

Currents increased last week in the Laredo Sector of the Rio Grande after heavy rains upstream in the Del Rio Sector.

Agents in the Del Rio Sector rescued five more migrants struggling to stay afloat in the Rio Grand, Breitbart Texas reported. Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video late last week showing a group of migrants struggling in the Rio Grand as they attempted to illegally cross the border. The Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents used flotation devices and one agent jumped into the river to save a woman’s life.

Del Rio Sector agents with the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team are seen rescuing 5 migrants in distress.

Water levels in the Rio Grande are high & currents are unpredictable making crossing the river extremely dangerous.

Your life is worth more. Don’t Cross Illegally! pic.twitter.com/jhxsWlw2CW — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 8, 2022

Other migrants were not as fortunate. During the last week of August, at least 13 migrants drowned while crossing in a single group near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens warned Saturday night that continuing rains in the area are increasing the already strong currents of the Rio Grande in the Eagle Pass area.

“This is a warning of extreme importance; the currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuing rainfall and more rain is forecasted for the coming week.” Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. “Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.