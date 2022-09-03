Texas Border Sector Chief Warns of Increasing Danger in River Area Where 9 Drowned This Week

The chief patrol agent of the Del Rio Sector warned of increasing dangers along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. Rains in the area are increasing the currents in a section of the border river where nine migrants drowned this week in a single crossing incident.

“This is a warning of extreme importance; the currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuing rainfall and more rain is forecasted for the coming week.” Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. “Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily.”

The airboat is an indispensable tool utilized by our skilled Riverine agents. Highly maneuverable and able to run in very shallow water, these boats provide our agents a unique method of transportation and are key to the many rescues we encounter on the Rio Grande. pic.twitter.com/5ZIXzxb5Rg — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 2, 2022

“To date, at least nine individuals have died over the last few days attempting to cross this area,” Owens added. “In an effort to prevent further loss of life, we are asking everyone to please avoid crossing illegally.”

Chief Owens referenced an incident from Thursday where a group of more than 50 migrants crossed in a single crossing. Breitbart Texas first reported that migrants from that group reported that many were swept away by the currents.

By Thursday afternoon, agents found four migrants dead in the river. By Saturday morning, that number grew to nine dead.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials also published Chief Owens’ statement in Spanish:

Esta es una advertencia de extrema importancia; las corrientes del Río Bravo se han vuelto más peligrosas debido a las lluvias recientes y continuas y se pronostica más lluvia para la próxima semana. A pesar de estas condiciones adversas, la Patrulla Fronteriza de los EE. UU., Sector Del Río, continúa encontrando grupos grandes de más de 100 o más de 200 que intentan cruzar el Río Grande diariamente. Hasta la fecha, al menos nueve personas han muerto en los últimos días al intentar cruzar esta zona. En un esfuerzo por evitar más pérdidas de vidas, les pedimos a todos que eviten cruzar ilegalmente. Esta es una situación en evolución y se proporcionarán actualizaciones según sea necesario.

Despite the increasing dangers of the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande, a group of 362 migrants crossed the river in a single group on Saturday morning, Breitbart Texas reported.

The nearly 400 migrants crossed in nearly the same area where this week’s drownings occurred.

More than 52,000 migrants crossed the Rio Grande into the Del Rio Sector in August — making it the busiest sector in the nation for the second month in a row, Breitbart reported.

