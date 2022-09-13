EXCLUSIVE: CBP Drone Observes 1K Got-Aways During Flight over Texas Border Sector

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) observed more than 1,000 migrant got-aways during a flight over the Del Rio Sector, a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed. The Del Rio Sector averaged approximately 1,700 apprehended migrants per day in August.

Lingering UAV flights in the Del Rio Sector are not commonplace, the source told Breitbart Texas. During this flight, which took place during the past two weeks, UAV operators observed more than 1,000 got-aways as the drone flew over the Del Rio Sector.

During August, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 52,000 migrants, Breitbart reported. This averages out to 1,677 apprehensions per day. The got-aways equal about 60 percent apparent migrant crossings per day.

During the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended approximately 428,000 migrants. The sector led the nation during the past two months, but the Rio Grande Valley Sector remained in first place with an 11-month estimate of 440,000.

By the end of the fiscal year on September 30, officials believe the Del Rio Sector will overtake the Rio Grande Valley Sector in total apprehensions for the year.

The source told Breitbart Texas that total apprehensions for the year for the nine southwest border sectors now exceeds 2 million migrants. The estimate places the total at about 2,075,000.

During Fiscal Year 2021, Border Patrol agents apprehended a record-setting 1.7 million migrants. The Fiscal Year 2022 year-to-date estimate already exceeds last year’s total by about 22 percent with 17 days to go.

In August, the Rio Grande Valley Sector fell to third place as the El Paso Sector moved into second with the apprehension of just under 30,000 migrants. The El Paso Sector sits at about 259,000 apprehensions through the end of August.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.