4K Migrants Apprehended or Got Away over Weekend in One Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a weekend recap video revealing the apprehension of 3,322 migrants. The report revealed that an additional 733 migrants got away without being apprehended.

Del Rio Sector Weekend Recap

•Apprehensions – 3,322

•Known Gotaways – 733

•Rescues – 51

•Criminals – 2 pic.twitter.com/jFt0OrFYLl — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 13, 2022

The apprehensions left the sector with more than 2,300 migrants in custody. This number greatly exceeds the capacity of the sector’s facilities.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Rudy Zeledon reported the rescues of 51 migrants over the weekend. The rescues came as the result of 19 emergency calls. Unfortunately, Carrizo Springs Station agents recovered the bodies of two migrants who succumbed to exposure to the elements.

The sector continues to lead the nation with large group encounters, accounting for 62 percent of all large migrant group apprehensions. Over the weekend, the agents encountered eight large groups leading to the arrest of 1,271 migrants.

Breitbart Texas

Breitbart Texas was on scene Friday morning when a large group of nearly 600 migrants crossed near Eagle Pass. Another 800 migrants crossed in a three-hour period the day before.