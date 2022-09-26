32 Migrants Rescued from Dangerous Smuggling Conditions near Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 32 migrants from circumstances where human smugglers placed them in life-endangering situations. In one incident, smugglers packed migrants into the cargo area of a box truck. In another, they locked the migrants in an aut0-transport rail car.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report that agents assigned to the Uvalde Station encountered a group of migrants locked inside a rail car. The resulting actions by the agents led to the rescue of 21 migrants.

Owens described the actions taken by human smugglers as placing the 21 migrants in a “potentially deadly situation,” as temperatures in the area remain in the 95+ degree range.

Owens tweeted another report of agents taking action to save lives — this time in the Eagle Pass area.

A Border Patrol K-9 team discovered another human smuggling incident where migrants were locked in the rear cargo area of a U-Haul box truck.

A search of the cargo area by the Eagle Pass Station agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint led to the recovery of 11 more migrants placed in life-endangering situations by their smugglers.

In addition to their border security mission, the agents bring value to their communities by placing highly trained agents in the area who can provide emergency medical care along the remote highways of the South and West Texas border regions.

Chief Owens reported that Del Rio Station agents quickly responded to a motor vehicle accident near the Highway 277 immigration checkpoint.

One of the victims of the crash suffered a severed foot. The agents responded quickly and applied a tourniquet to the patient’s leg.

“The actions of these agents kept that subject from bleeding to death,” Owens stated.