Texas Rep. Mayra Flores’ Bill Defunds IRS to Address School Shootings

Freshman Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R) filed a bill aiming to decrease gun violence and school shootings which would redirect funding from IRS plans to hire 87,000 agents.

Rep. Flores introduced the Reduce Gun Violence Act (RGV Act), which calls for improving physical security in schools, increasing access to mental health, and establishing a best practices task force.

“As a mother of four children, nothing is more important to me than their safety,” Flores said during an interview with Breitbart Texas. “I want people to understand that we need to come together and keep our children safe. I am not going to play politics with this.”

If passed, the bill would allocate $2 billion annually for five years to improve physical security in schools involving personnel and facility improvements. The bill would also provide training for teachers and students.

The bill also calls for $ 1 billion over five years to be allocated for grants to improve localized access to mental health resources.

The third section of the bill calls for the creation of a task force headed by the U.S. Attorney General to review and establish best practices in school safety.

“If we are able to send billions of dollars to foreign countries like Ukraine, we should be able to spend billions of dollars in keeping our children safe,” Flore said.

The bill calls for $11 billion, however, Flores argues it could be re-appropriated from the Inflation Reduction Act’s hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents.

“The money is already there, and the Inflation Reduction Act is not working, and it is not working to keep our children safe,” she said. “The IRS is going to go after the middle class, the ones who can’t afford a lawyer to fight back. Instead of having this money be spent harassing hard-working Americans, let’s use it to keep our children safe.”

The bill does not introduce any restrictions on firearms.

“Criminals don’t care for laws,” Flores said adding that criminals usually find a way around most gun restrictions. “We need to be able to face evil. The RGV Act prepares all schools to be able to protect our children. It will allow them to hire more security officers, improve security measures and improve access to mental health. Yes, the RGV act does reduce gun violence.”

