GRAPHIC: Migrant Loses Leg in Texas Border City Train Accident

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A migrant woman hoping to elude apprehension by Border Patrol suffered a gruesome injury after falling from a moving train. Law enforcement authorities were alerted to the incident after the woman was discovered by railroad employees Tuesday night. Her leg was completely severed below the knee.

A Deputy Constable responded to the scene quickly applied a tourniquet and summoned EMS. The unidentified migrant was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Freight trains are notoriously unfriendly to stowaway migrants. Accidents and fatalities can occur when migrants are struck, crushed by shifting cargo, suffocated, or overexposed. As previously reported by Breitbart Texas, a similar accident occurred in the same area when three migrants suffered severe injuries after falling from a train.\

In that October 2021 accident, a 32-year-old man’s arm was severed above the right wrist, his one-year-old child suffered a finger amputation, and his wife’s leg was severed as well.

Of the 2.2 million migrants apprehended along the southwest border in Fiscal Year 2022, nearly 500,000 were apprehended the local Del Rio Sector, which leads the nation in illegal crossings.

With the ongoing surge in crossings and the accompanying burdens of providing humanitarian aid to nearly 1,000 migrants apprehended near Eagle Pass daily, fewer agents are available to conduct train inspections. The staffing challenges increase the likelihood of accidents for stowaways.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.