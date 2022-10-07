GRAPHIC: Mexican Cartel Gunmen Kill Town Mayor, 17 Others in Raid

Cartel gunmen attacked a small city hall in Mexico and stormed a nearby house where they shot the mayor and 17 other men. Authorities have not determined a motive.

The violence took place on Wednesday in San Miguel Totolopan, Guerrero, where gunmen shot at the local city hall and then moved to a nearby home where they killed 18 men including Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeida, former Mayor Juan Mendoza Acosta, other city officials, law enforcement, and relatives. Three other men sustained gunshot injuries. Authorities have only been able to identify 10 of the victims.

Revelan video de la terrible masacre ocurrida el día de hoy en San Miguel Totolapan, en la región de la Tierra Caliente de Guerrero. Entre los asesinados está el alcalde de la localidad.#Masacre pic.twitter.com/VEuuVGKIda — Código Veracruz (@codigoveracruz) October 6, 2022

While a motive has not been revealed, Guerrero has a long history cartel violence for control of lucrative drug trafficking routes and production areas. On social media, a criminal organization calling themselves the “Tequileros” took responsibility, claiming it was part of a turf war.

Video | El grupo criminal “Los Tequileros” se adjudicó el ataque armado al Ayuntamiento de San Miguel Totolapan, Tierra Caliente de Guerrero, en el que habrían fallecido más de 15 personas entre ellas, el alcalde Conrado Mendoza y su papá, Juan Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/mHToracKlV — Ahora Guerrero (@AhoraGro) October 5, 2022

Despite the state having a governor from Mexico’s ruling party, authorities have not been able to control the violence. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to give assurances about improving security conditions in the country.