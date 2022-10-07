Hacktivists Expose Ties Between Mexico’s Government, Cartels

A group of hacktivists rocked Mexico’s government by exposing ties between top officials and cartels. One of the leaks confirms a report from Breitbart Texas about cartel maneuvers. The group also exposed uncomfortable secrets for Mexico’s president.

Earlier this month, a hacktivist group known as “Guacamayas,” released 6 terabytes of data taken from the servers of Mexico’s Army (SEDENA), which in recent years has taken on a greater role under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The group has made data available to journalists throughout Mexico.

One of the leaked files revealed that Mexico’s Secretary of the Interior Adan Augusto Lopez had given the leadership of the Tabasco State Police to three men who were part of a criminal organization called “La Barredora” or the “street sweeper” at a time when he was governor. Proceso first published the report exposing secretary of the State Public Safety Hernan Bermudez Requena, the commissioner of the state police José del Carmen Castillo Ramírez, and the state police director Leonardo Arturo Leyva Ávalo. The report further identifies Bermudez as a top leader with La Barredora who has the nickname “Comandante H.”

Another report from the Mexican Army also revealed that members of the Gulf Cartel co-opted Tamaulipas state police officers and members of Mexico’s National Guard to help them fight off an incursion by Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). In August gunmen from CJNG entered Tamaulipas and made their way to the town of Tula where they carried out attacks and murders. The Gulf Cartel sent out gunmen who coordinated with the Tamaulipas State Police to locate the intruders, Proceso reported.

Another report also from the Guacamaya leaks revealed that the military identified cartel links between three state governments controlled by Mexico’s ruling party, Morena. The report lists cartel ties in gubernatorial administrations for Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, and Veracruz. According to the report, state and municipal officials have been infiltrated by the CJNG and others.

