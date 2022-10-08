VIDEO: Texas Police Pursuit Ends with Arrest of Smuggler, 13 Migrants near Border

A police pursuit near Uvalde, Texas, led to the arrest of a suspected human smuggler and the apprehension of 13 migrants from Mexico. The fleeing smuggler endangered the migrants and other drivers on the highway by recklessly driving at high speeds in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials tweeted a video showing a Highway Patrol trooper attempting to stop a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the red pickup truck fails to yield to the emergency lights and begins a high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit continues on FM 481, also known as Old Eagle Pass Road, near Uvalde until other troopers lay down tire deflation devices. The driver eventually loses control of the vehicle and runs off the roadway.

The video shows the driver jumping out of the disabled truck and attempting to flee. At that time, Border Patrol and other law enforcement vehicles arrive and surround the truck.

Troopers engage the driver in a foot pursuit and eventually take him into custody without further incident.

Other law enforcement officers, including Border Patrol agents, rounded up 13 migrants allegedly being smuggled by the driver.

Agents identified the migrants as Mexican nationals with no authorization to be in the United States.

The driver now faces state charges related to human smuggling and evading police.

A few days earlier, a Texas DPS trooper stopped another human smuggling vehicle near Del Rio, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. After observing several suspected migrants lying in the back of the SUV, the trooper placed the driver under arrest.

DEL RIO – Out last night w/ @TxDPS @TxDPSSouth Tpr Gooding as she locates human smugglers using highway corridors for human smuggling. We came across 2 human smugglers from Houston who were smuggling 7 illegal immigrants from MX. Great work by Tpr Gooding! #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/8E6dyNqr1e — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 5, 2022

The trooper arrested the driver and the front-seat passenger for allegedly smuggling nine Mexican migrants in the SUV. Both are reported to be from the Houston area.