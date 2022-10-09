Sinaloa Cartel Delivers Food Baskets to Families Hit by Hurricane in Mexico

Members of the Sinaloa Cartel delivered hundreds of food baskets to families on Mexico’s Pacific Coast who suffered from the arrival of Hurricane Orlene.

During the week, gunmen from the fearsome criminal organization quietly delivered hundreds of food baskets and bags emblazoned with the cartel’s logo to hundreds of locals in poor areas affected by Hurricane Orlene. The delivery of the food items was not widely advertised as other criminal organizations have done in the past. However, locals spread the news through social media.

Locally, a cartel leader known as “El Changuito Antrax” or, “The Little Monkey Antrax,” sent out a message on messaging apps to local residents about the delivery of food items. The same cartel leader also sent out similar food baskets in September to residents in Colima who were affected by an earthquake. Through a series of messages, El Changuito Antrax also claimed to be providing materials to locals to help rebuild their homes.

The name Antrax refers to a cell of Sinaloa Cartel gunmen loyal to Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, an elusive kingpin who is considered to be the most powerful drug lord in the world. Few public photographs of El Mayo are known to exist.

The hurricane reached dangerous wind speeds while moving along the Pacific Ocean until it struck Mexico this week as a much-weakened Category 1. Orlene struck approximately 50 miles away from the popular beach destination of Mazatlán in the state of Sinaloa. The heavy rains caused flooding in Sinaloa, Jalisco, Durango, Nayarit, and Colima.

In the past, criminal organizations such as Cartel Jalisco New Generation, the Gulf Cartel, and others have taken advantage of storms and natural disasters to deliver aid to poor families to gain favor among low-income families and as a recruiting tool.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, other hyper-violent groups such as the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas have done similar charity work during the holiday season throwing parties and delivering toys as well as food items to needy families. Despite being responsible for mass disappearances and countless murders of innocent victims, in 2016, the CDN-Los Zetas threw a large Christmas party where they delivered hundreds of presents in the border city of Nuevo Laredo that was advertised through radio stations and local newspapers. Local city officials at the time did nothing to stop the event even though a drug cartel hosted it.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P Mireles” from Tamaulipas.