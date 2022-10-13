10K Migrants Apprehended Last Week in One Texas Border Sector, 3K More Got-Aways

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 10,000 migrants during the past week. Officials report another 3,344 migrants are known got-aways who escaped without being apprehended.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted this week’s roundup report. The report is delivered by newly appointed Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Donna Twyford.

Del Rio Sector Weekly Recap

•9,516 – Apprehensions

•3,344 – Known Gotaways

•39 – Rescues

•89 – Vehicle Smuggling Loads pic.twitter.com/qcqmeIbpwW — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) October 12, 2022

Chief Twyford reported that agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended 9,516 migrants last week. In addition, agents reported another 3,344 migrants who simply got away without being apprehended.

Migrant got-aways are migrants who are observed by electronic surveillance, parts of groups not apprehended, or tracks observed by agents in the field who are not apprehended. It is considered to be a conservative estimate.

The Del Rio Sector leads the nation with over 60 percent of large migrant group apprehensions. Last week, the agents encountered 16 large groups. The largest group had 299 migrants. Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants crossing in a single event.

The agents rescued 39 migrants from life-threatening circumstances last week. Unfortunately, one migrant drowned in the Rio Grande.

Border Patrol agents in the sector, along with state and local law enforcement partners, interdicted 89 human smuggling incidents. Agents apprehended 540 migrants in these law enforcement actions on the roadways.

Agents report the seizure of three firearms during these smuggling incidents.

Twyford reported that one smuggling interdiction in the Eagle Pass area where they found a group of 27 migrants. Ten of these migrants needed immediate medical assistance as a result of a vehicle crash that happened while they were being smuggled in Mexico.