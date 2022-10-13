Report: 2000 Mass Graves Found in Mexico in Last Three Years

In a three-year span, Mexican authorities have found at least 3,335 bodies buried in more than 2,000 mass graves as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to claim that security has improved during his administration.

Documents taken by a hacktivist group called Guamaya revealed the alarming numbers. From 2006 to November 4, 2021, there have been 4,839 mass graves discovered in Mexico, La Silla Rota reported.

Of the 4,839 mass graves, 2,004 were found since Lopez Obrador took office. The report lists the five leading states as Veracruz (620), Tamaulipas (528), Guerrero (459), Sinaloa (446), and Chihuahua (346).

Mass graves continue to be a problem in Mexico as criminal organizations use them to dispose of victims. Earlier this month, Mexican authorities discovered at least four bodies in a home in Morelos where a cartel figure was living, Infobae reported. The case began on October 3, when authorities arrested a man identified as Israel “N.” aka “El Seven” who is a regional leader with the Familia Michoacana Cartel. One day after the arrest, police dogs led authorities to bodies buried at the property.

In a similar case, authorities in the state of Toluca found five bodies buried at two houses linked to La Familia Michoacan cartel, El Universal reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P.Mireles” from Tamaulipas.