GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Kill 12 in Bar in Central Mexico

Cartel gunmen stormed a bar in Central Mexico, killing 12 and injuring three on Saturday. The murders come at a time when the state of Guanajuato is embroiled in a fierce turf war.

The Saturday night shooting at El Tejano bar in Irapuato ended with six males and six females shot to death.

Authorities have not arrested anyone connected to the shooting and are not speaking publicly about motives. However, Breitbart Texas consulted with state law enforcement officials who believe Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) is trying to put pressure on the government amid a trial against allied gunmen.

Guanajuato, while it is not a border state in relation to drug trafficking, is under intense pressure as the CJNG works to take over the region’s underground fuel theft market and narcotics distribution. That expansion attempt pits the CJNG against the local Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima. The CJNG has been gaining turf and is able to recruit law enforcement officials to their ranks. Currently, the CJNG is fully in control of Irapuato.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City, “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas, and Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan.