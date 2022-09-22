GRAPHIC: Mexican Cartel Gunmen Film Bar Mass Shooting

Cartel gunmen shot and killed 10 people inside a bar in central Mexico Wednesday night. The massacre comes at a time when President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to claim violence is in decline.

The mass killing took place in Tarimoro, Guanajuato, where gunmen with Cartel Santa Rosa De Lima stormed a bar and began shooting indiscriminately. They recorded themselves during the attack and published it to social media.

The gunmen also dropped posterboards bearing threatening messages for their rivals.

| ÚLTIMA HORA: Tiroteo masivo en un bar en el centro de la ciudad de México, Guanajuato, deja al menos 9 personas muertas. pic.twitter.com/zqqI664JT9 — Alerta Mundial (@AIertaMundiaI) September 22, 2022

The once peaceful state of Guanajuato has seen a dramatic rise in violence in recent years as Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) tries to take control of local fuel theft and drug distribution schemes. This expansion effort has been met with resistance by CSRL and others.

According to local statistics, since last week, at least 43 homicides were accounted for in the state.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas”