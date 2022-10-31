Kidnappings Continue on Gulf Cartel Turf After Mexican Border State Elections

Public insecurity continues upsetting the border city residents of Matamoros as cases of missing or kidnapped persons continue to flood social media without official responses.

Anyone appears to be a potential victim despite no legitimate official statistics available for Matamoros.

In recent weeks, several social media pages have published photographs of women and men whose relatives are desperately searching for their missing loved ones. In some of the cases, the posts have a state-issued notice; meaning there is an actual police report on file. In other cases, the posts only show photographs, names, and places of where they were last seen.

The disappearances along Mexico’s northern border is not a recent phenomenon, however, it has become a reflection of the problems particularly plaguing Matamoros.

From May 2022 to date, there have been at least 20 forced disappearances with two found dead. The rest remain listed as missing. Four men who reportedly traveled to Matamoros at the end of August to buy used cars also remain listed as missing.

The arrival of a new state government following elections in October has done little to improve conditions in the city.

Most of the missing individuals are listed as being between 18 and 30 years of age.

Matamoros is known as the birthplace of the Gulf Cartel. However, in recent years, the nearby rural community of La Bartolina is known as a cartel killing field where groups of activists search for the remains of their loved ones.

Nota Editorial: Breitbart Texas viajó a la Ciudad de México y los estados Mexicanos de Tamaulipas, Coahuila y Nuevo León para reclutar a ciudadanos periodistas dispuestos a arriesgar sus vidas para exhibir a los carteles que amordazan a sus comunidades. Los escritores recibirían una muerte segura a manos de los carteles que operan en esas áreas incluyendo a el Cartel Del Golfo y Los Zetas si no usaran un seudónimo. Breitbart Texas’ Las Crónicas De Carteles serán publicadas tanto en inglés como en su contenido original de Español. Este artículo fue escrito por “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.