Axelrod on Chaos Under Biden: ‘Burden of Being President’ Is ‘Wars Erupt’

On Monday’s “CNN News Central,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod responded to a question on the chaos in the world under President Joe Biden in the Middle East and in Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possibility that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump will use that as an attack line against Biden by stating that “this is part of the burden of being president of the United States, wars erupt and you are president.”

Axelrod began by saying that the Iranian helicopter crash isn’t anyone’s fault. He continued, “But listen, this is part of the burden of being president of the United States, wars erupt and you are president. I think the President has handled it well, bringing together allies in Ukraine, for example, bringing together the forces that the Israelis needed in Israel to repel attacks from Iran. But that is the burden of the presidency. What you should — what we should not want…is to be in a go it alone position in the world. We should want allies, we should want measured relationships between ourselves and other countries so that we can move together to try and bring some order when disorder erupts.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett