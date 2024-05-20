Oliver Stone at the Cannes Film Fest: ‘Lawfare’ Being Used to Take Down Donald Trump

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone said “lawfare” is being used to take down former President Donald Trump and his bid to re-take the White House in November.

In a recent interview at the Cannes Film Festival, Oliver Stone also said some of the charges Trump is fighting are “minor.”

“The charges on both sides of the Trump-Biden election are pretty wild — that Biden is corrupt and Trump is corrupt,” he told Variety.

“It’s a new form of warfare. It’s called lawfare. And that’s what they’re using against Trump. And I think there’s interesting parallels here in America, as well as all over the world, you’re seeing this kind of behavior. [Trump’s] got four trials and some of these charges, whether you’re for him or against him, they are minor.”

Stone was in Cannes to promote his new documentary Lula about the Brazilian president.

In the recent past, Stone expressed regret for supporting President Joe Biden.

“I voted for him — I made a mistake!” Stone said in an interview last year with actor Russell Brand, adding that Biden is dragging the country into a potential World War III with Russia.

Stone told Brand: “I see a man [Biden] who maybe is not in charge of his own administration. Who knows [if] he’s going to fall down somewhere. It seems that he’s dragging us stupidly into a confrontation with a power that’s not going to give.”

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker lashed out at Twitter in 2021 over its decision to ban Trump, calling the move “shocking” while also criticizing the country’s growing trend toward censorship, which is being carried out by social media companies at the behest of the Biden administration.

