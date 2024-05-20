Police: Previously Deported Illegal Alien Raped Child in Virginia

An illegal alien, reportedly previously deported from the United States, has been accused of raping a child in Campbell County, Virginia.

Hiuder Pedro Javier Sacul Caal, a 21-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office with the rape of a minor.

The day before Sacul Caal’s arrest, the sheriff’s office began investigating the rape of a child in Campbell County. Investigators were led to the illegal alien, whom they said had been previously deported from the U.S.

“Due to the fact that this is an active investigation, the sheriff’s office will not be releasing any additional details related to the case,” Campbell County Sheriff Whit Clark said in a statement.

“We are especially sensitive to the fact that these crimes involve a young juvenile who lives here within our community,” Clark said. “Like any criminal investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, upholding the integrity of a case is a priority for our department and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

Sacul Caal remains in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.