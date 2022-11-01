WATCH: Large Migrant Groups Continue Crossing Texas Border by Hundreds

Large groups of migrants continue to cross into the nation’s busiest border sector by the hundreds. Some groups contain 300-400 mostly single adults. Recent policy changes by the Biden Administration to return migrants to Mexico have had little impact on crossing numbers.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video Tuesday morning showing a group of approximately 300 migrants crossing near Normandy, Texas. The group consists of mostly single adults. Fox did not report the nationalities.

Good morning from Normandy, TX where we currently have a group of roughly 300 migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. Almost all single adults. Normandy is a tiny town on the north side of Eagle Pass, and it has been seeing huge groups crossing here in recent months. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/DIft02Nvs9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 1, 2022

Normandy is located between Eagle Pass and Del Rio and has become the scene of the most frequent crossings in the country of large migrant groups.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens reported that during the first 30 days of the new fiscal year, his agents encountered more than 50 large migrant groups. Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants in a single crossing.

Del Rio Sector agents continue to diligently secure our borders.

Since the start of our new fiscal year, October 1st, our agents have encountered over 50 large groups! pic.twitter.com/z5pcEn7Din — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) October 30, 2022

Over the weekend, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers apprehended a group of 400 migrants who also crossed near Normandy, Breitbart Texas reported. Troopers arrested 60 of the migrants for criminal trespass after they illegally crossed through fencing onto private ranch property near the border.

On Monday, Chief Owens tweeted photos showing how the use of technology helps overwhelmed Border Patrol agents be more efficient in the apprehension of migrant groups crossing the border.

The videos captured by Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) helped agents apprehend 43 migrants.

During the just ended Fiscal Year 22, Del Rio Sector agents led the nation with the apprehension of nearly 481,000 migrants. This represents an increase of nearly 86 percent over last year’s apprehension of just under 260,000 migrants.