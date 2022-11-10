WATCH: Migrants Flee from Smuggler’s Truck During Texas Traffic Stop near Border

A group of eight migrants bailed out of a pickup truck following a traffic stop near the border in Zavala County, Texas. A Department of Public Safety trooper arrested the female driver and turned two apprehended migrants over to Border Patrol agents.

A DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck on U.S. Highway 57 near La Pryor. A video tweeted by DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez showed a group of eight migrants jumping out of the truck as it came to a stop.

As a second patrol unit arrives, the trooper orders the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint. A woman emerges from the truck and follows the trooper’s instructions to the rear of the vehicle. The trooper asked if anyone else was in the vehicle.

“No, they just said that they wanted a ride,” the woman, later identified as a San Antonio resident, told the trooper as he placed her in handcuffs.

A search of the area led to the apprehension of two migrants — one male and one female. Troopers turned the two migrants over to Border Patrol agents for processing.

It is not known what became of the remaining six migrants who fled into the brush on a private ranch.

The woman will face criminal charges related to human smuggling.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.