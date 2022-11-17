Cartel-Linked Mexican Border State Politician Arrested for Attack on Journalist

On Wednesday, Mexican authorities arrested a border state politician who is accused of having deep ties with a Gulf Cartel faction that recently committed violent attacks against journalists.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mujica announced that his agents arrested Nohemi Estrella, a former state senator, for “deprivation of freedom,” physical violence, and battery.

@FGJ_Tam por mandato judicial detuvo a Nohemí “E” por los delitos de Privación Ilegal de la Libertad, Golpes y Violencias Físicas Simples, será puesta a disposición de un Juez de Control. — Dr. Irving Barrios Mojica (@IrvingBarriosM) November 16, 2022

Estrella is a former Tamaulipas legislator who is considered one of the leading members of the Pedro J. Mendez Armed Wing, a faction of the Gulf Cartel lording over rural sections of the state.

Breitbart Texas was able to confirm with law enforcement sources that the case is linked to an attack on Tamaulipas journalist Nestro Troncoso and another individual in 2019.

According to a statement from the international press freedom group Article 19, on May 31, 2019, Troncoso and another individual were stopped by people with the Columna Armada Pedro J. Mendez, including Estrella and her husband. The group vandalized Troncoso’s vehicle, beat him, removed his clothes by force, humiliated him, and threatened his life.

The Pedro J. Mendez cell is responsible for murders, kidnapping, extortion, and other attacks in the region. Earlier this year, state authorities arrested the group’s leader, Octavio Leal Moncada. Soon after, the cell took control of state highways with blockades as a way to pressure the government to release him.

Earlier this year, outlets in Mexico published audio recordings showing Estrella talking with her daughter about how the Gulf Cartel cell would benefit from supporting current Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal. In the audio, the woman also said that Villarreal had dealings with other criminal organizations.

Se les anticipó. Bola de delincuentes asociados para quedarse con Tamaulipas. Ahí están las consecuencias. pic.twitter.com/92cv6Eb57F — . (@JLozanoA) November 16, 2022

On Thursday morning, a Tamaulipas state judge ordered Estrella’s release as she continues to face the investigation and trial. In his report, Troncoso alleged that the governor was involved in the case.

