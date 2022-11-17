Unconscious Migrant Rescued in Texas near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an unconscious migrant found near the Texas border with Mexico. After providing initial medical assistance, agents arranged transportation for the migrant to an area hospital.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez tweeted a photo from a migrant rescue from the far southeast corner of the Texas-Mexico border.

Harlingen Station Border Patrol agents encountered a migrant male in need of medical assistance near the Rio Grande. Agents trained in emergency medical aid provided IV fluids to stabilize the unconscious migrant until an ambulance could transport him to a nearby hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the month of October, the first month of the new fiscal year, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 1,300 migrants. During the entire previous year, agents rescued a record-shattering 22,014 migrants. Rescues increased each year from 4,920 in FY19 to 5,071 in FY20 to a record-breaking 12,833 in FY 21.

A few days earlier, agents in Edinburg, Texas, assisted local police who found migrants packed into dangerous conditions on commercial trucks.

While Edinburg PD arrested a man for possession of meth after he claimed he was held against his will at a nearby stash house, #USBP agents responded and arrested 20 migrants inside. pic.twitter.com/jmokfEyMxs — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) November 15, 2022

In one incident callous human smugglers sealed a group of migrants inside a wooden crate.